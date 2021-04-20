Amyra Dastur, Gurnazar Chattha unveil new poster of the track ‘Wah Ji Waah’

Adv.

Well-known Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha and Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur unveiled the new poster of their upcoming track “Wah ji waah” on Tuesday.

During an Instagram ‘Ask me anything’ session, Amyra dropped the second and latest poster of the track and wrote: “The secret is revealed! @gurnazar_chattha and I can’t wait for you to watch & hear #wahjiwaah 23rd April 2021.”

Gurnazar Chattha tweeted: “Wah Ji Waah Releasing On 23rd April 2021 Need Your Love & Blessings Guys Pehli Baar Mere Kisi Sad Gaane Par Nachne Ka Dil Karega Aapka.”

The song is backed up by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music label. Jackky too announced the new poster: “Excited to present this beautiful song #WahjiWaah with the talented @gurnazar_chattha and @amyradastur93 soon. Stay tuned! Song out on 23rd April.”