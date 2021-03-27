ADVERTISEMENT
Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title track of their upcoming film “Koi Jaane Na” in Panchgani. Amyra claims she is extremely scared of heights and flying, and the experience helped overcome her fear.

“This was the first thing we shot for. I was super excited because I love trying new things. I learnt rappelling and it was my first time on a para plane,” Amyra recalled her experience during the Panchgani outdoor shoot.

She added: “I’m extremely scared of heights and flying so this truly helped me face my fears and pushed me to perform well even though I was quite scared.”

The peppy title track is composed by Amaal Mallik and written by Kumaar, and sung by Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik and Tulsi Kumar and.

While exploring locations to shoot the number, the film’s director Amin Hajee thought of using adventure sports as a theme, in order to give it the vibe of a fun song. Amyra and Kunal engaged in several adventure sports including paragliding with a bicycle, kayaking and rock climbing.

“Koi Jaane Na” is a psychological thriller slated to be released on April 2.

–IANS

dc/vnc

