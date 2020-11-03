Advtg.
Bollywood News

Amyra Dastur on Delhi air quality: We aren’t learning from our mistakes

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur on Tuesday reacted to the worsening air quality in Delhi, saying we are not learning from our mistakes.

“This is very sad. Delhi has always been one of my most favourite cities but clearly we aren’t learning from our mistakes. This time I fear an apology to Mother Nature will not be enough. We need to change. I just hope by the time we do, it isn’t too late,” Amyra tweeted, in reaction to a news piece.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency SAFAR on Sunday said that stubble burning has peaked in the states neighbouring Delhi and its share in the pollution level in the national capital rose to 40 per cent.

In 2019, according to SAFAR data, stubble burning’s contribution to pollution in Delhi had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1.

A satellite image shows dense stubble burning, and the air quality has not improved owing to high stubble burning and pollutants during the night due to winters.

–IANS

abh/vnc

