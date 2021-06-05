Amyra Dastur: Can’t afford to hurt people who are risking their lives for us

Adv.

Amyra Dastur shared a note talking about her father’s experience with Covid-19 and was hospitalisation. She says she’ll never forget the feeling of utter terror and helplessness. Amyra put up a post with a group pic with the Doctors, nurses & attendants. She shared a detailed note that read:

“My father was admitted into hospital on the 12th of May 2021. What started off as fever and a cough developed into pneumonia caused by covid (even though all his tests were negative). His O2 dropped and his body began deteriorating to the extent he had to be shifted into the ICU.

It was touch and go over that weekend. I’ll never forget that feeling of utter terror and helplessness. A feeling almost all the families in India have experienced or are currently experiencing.

Dad managed to stabilise by the 17th of May but had to undergo other tests which basically lead to him needing a double bypass that was conducted in Masina Hospital.

Dad came home yesterday. Still recovering but definitely better. That’s only because of the amazing doctors and nurses who made sure he fought everything and truly took care of him. I can’t thank these heroes enough. The long shifts they’re working and with constant hope in their eyes for all their patients. It truly was something else.

A big thank you to @fresca_juices who sent 50litres of their juices to these #covidwarriors as a small token of appreciation.

I just want to end this post by requesting everyone not to harm doctors or nurses. As someone who’s been on the other side, seeing their loved one almost taken from them, I can only try to imagine the pain some families have gone through. I can’t imagine what I would’ve done if I lost my father but attacking doctors and nurses surely isn’t fair.

They truly are working their hardest and they need our support. We can’t afford to hurt the people who are risking their lives to save ours.

🙏🏼 #stopattacksondoctors #staysafe everyone and take care of yourselves and your families 🙏🏼”