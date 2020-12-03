Bollywood News

Amyra Dastur shares recipe of grandma's 'kadha' to boost immunity and digestion

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Amyra Dastur on Thursday shared the recipe of her grandma’s kadha, which helps boost immunity and also takes care of digestion.

Amyra took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to talk about her “morning ritual”, which includes a daily intake of a glass of lemon juice and water followed by the kadha. The actress also shared a video where she can be seen preparing it.

“My morning ritual. 2 full glasses of saada paani (plain water). Squeeze some nimboo into one glass only. Drink the nimboo paani FIRST. Drink the plain glass of water after. Make sure you have a cup of garma garam paani and add your “grandma’s Kadha” with a teaspoon of haldi (Oh and btw, haldi is really good for your skin),” Amyra wrote on her Instagram post.

Sharing the recipe to her grandma’s Kadha, she added: “If you want to make the #kadha yourself then just mix together tulsi, black pepper, amla, ginger, mulethi, coriander and haldi. Drink the Kadha last. And that’s it folks. My everyday morning ritual to keep my tummy healthy and boost my immunity.”

Amyra, who is a vegan, calls it the best way to start the day if you want to have a healthy lifestyle.

The actress will next be seen in the film “Satyameva Jayate 2”. The Milap Zaveri directorial also features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar in key roles, and is set to release on May 12, 2021, coinciding with Eid.

