Amyra Dastur strikes a boho pose in the garden

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Amyra Dastur flaunts a bohemian look in a new photo-op, and she has absolutely nailed it!

On her verified Instagram account, Amyra has shared a peak of her boho look as she poses in a garden.

“Kindness is my mantra,

Nature is my muse,

The wilderness is my temple,

Love is the life I choose,” captioned the actress.

She used the hashtags #gardenlove #nature #naturelover #wilderness #bohemian #bohogirl #sunflower #outdoorphotography #gypsy #gypsysoul #wanderer #spreadlove to spell out her mood.

On the work front, Amyra will next be seen in the Tamil film “Bagheera” alongside Prabhu Deva. She will also feature in the web series “Dongri To Dubai” and “Tandav”.

News

Amyra Dastur: Rape is becoming a consistent crime

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amyra Dastur has reacted to the brutal incident of alleged gangrape and murder of a woman that has occurred in Narsinghpur, Madhya...
Read more
News

Salman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago. The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman's golden...
Read more
News

Saif Ali Khan does ‘Tandav’ mode Ali Abbas Zafar updates

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the Covid era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming...
Read more
LATEST UPDATES

