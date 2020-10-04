Amyra Dastur strikes a boho pose in the garden

Advtg.

Actress Amyra Dastur flaunts a bohemian look in a new photo-op, and she has absolutely nailed it!

On her verified Instagram account, Amyra has shared a peak of her boho look as she poses in a garden.

“Kindness is my mantra,

Advtg.

Nature is my muse,

The wilderness is my temple,

Love is the life I choose,” captioned the actress.

Advtg.

She used the hashtags #gardenlove #nature #naturelover #wilderness #bohemian #bohogirl #sunflower #outdoorphotography #gypsy #gypsysoul #wanderer #spreadlove to spell out her mood.

On the work front, Amyra will next be seen in the Tamil film “Bagheera” alongside Prabhu Deva. She will also feature in the web series “Dongri To Dubai” and “Tandav”.