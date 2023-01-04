Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Tarantino to present at 2023 Golden Globes

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced presenters for the 80th Golden Globes.

The line-up for the January 10 festivities includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Niecy Nash-Betts as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan, reports Variety.

As Variety was first to report, other nominees expected to appear at the ceremony include Austin Butler (‘Elvis’); ‘The Fabelmans’ team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner; and, most likely, Daniel Craig (‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’).

The team behind animated film nominee ‘Turning Red’, including director Domee Shi, is expected, as is ‘Decision to Leave’ director Park Chan-wook, whose film is up for best non-English language film. ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ stars Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brahl are also on the list.

TV nominees who will be in the room include Kevin Costner, Sheryl Lee Ralph, double-nominee Julia Garner, Niecy Nash, Elizabeth Debicki, ‘Hacks’ co-stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Allen White.

Andrew Garfield is likely to attend.

After facing a nearly two-year backlash following critiques about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices, the Globes seeks to reestablish itself as one of Hollywood’s hottest awards ceremonies, with potential to influence voting for the Oscars and SAG Awards.

‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser is the only nominee who has publicly said that he would not attend because of his past experience with the HFPA. There will be other no-shows, but not necessarily because of issues with the organisation. Hugh Jackman will be in New York, where he is starring on Broadway in ‘The Music Man’.

John Lithgow is shooting in Europe, while Diego Luna is most likely going to sit this one out because he’s in production for Season 2 of the ‘Star Wars’ series.

The HFPA also announced Monday that Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer and activist Chloe Flower will appear during the telecast and will release a new song, ‘Golden Hour’, inspired by her participation.

The three-hour telecast, airing live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael. The evening will include tributes to Ryan Murphy, who will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, and Eddie Murphy, who is being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

