Bollywood News

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Devarakonda is gearing up for his upcoming comedy drama, Middle Class Melodies. He feels that humour is an easy way to sell but making a film in the genre is tough.

“I think humour is an easy way to sell but it’s easier said than done while acting. Making a comedy-based movie is really hard to do,” Anand, who is the brother of Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda, told IANS.

He added: “Directors like Priyadarshan were very proficient in making such movies. So, even in this movie we take the hardships of middle class lives and show it in a lighthearted humorous manner, so the audience will sit back and enjoy it. It’s easier to sell humour.”

Talking about working in a film like Middle Class Melodies, Anand said he enjoyed himself thoroughly.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the film. Right from the narration until now it has been a wonderful experience. Even while watching the film, I thoroughly enjoyed it as an audience. I am waiting for the audience to watch it and get some feedback,” he said.

The film is directed by Vinod Ananthoju and also stars Varsha Bollamma. It will be released on Amazon Prime Videos.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Anand Devarakonda: Humour an easy way to sell but really hard to do

