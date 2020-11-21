Advtg.
Bollywood News

Anand Deverakonda talks about sibling rivalry with Vijay Deverakonda

By Glamsham Editorial
Anand Deverakonda talks about sibling rivalry with Vijay Deverakonda 1
Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has opened up about the sibling rivalry he shares with his superstar brother Vijay Deverakonda, saying there is no rivalry except in sports.

“Except in sports, we don’t have any kind of rivalry. We get along very well. We are more friends than brothers. But when it comes to playstation games or cricket, volleyball or badminton — we go all out and try to beat each other,” he said.

Anand is back on screen in the new Telugu comedy drama, “Middle Class Melodies”. The film is a comedy is directed by Vinod Ananthoju and also stars Varsha Bollamma, and has released on Amazon Prime Videos.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBobby Deol thanks fans for their positive response for his character
Next articleNCB raids Mumbai home of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband

Related Articles

News

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Latin Grammy-winning singer J. Balvin has given an insight into his battle with depression and anxiety.The singer, who has...
Read more
News

‘The Wilds’ trailer: Amazon Prime Video treats fans with new survival drama series

Omkar Padte - 0
'The Wilds' trailer has arrived and it gives us a glimpse at Amazon Prime Video's first YA series.
Read more
News

Tamil superstar Suriya on Bollywood films that inspire him

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Natalia NingthoujamNew Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya believes that films should give hope and inspiration, beyond entertainment. He is not against...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks