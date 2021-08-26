HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan faced these challenges shooting for ‘Chehre’

Producer Anand Pandit speaks about the challenges Amitabh Bachchan had to face while shooting for action sequences in sub-zero temperatures.

By Glamsham Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan faced these challenges shooting for 'Chehre'
Amitabh Bachchan with Anand Pandit for 'Chehre'
- Advertisement -

Producer Anand Pandit has talked about shooting in the picturesque locales of Europe for ‘Chehre’ and the challenges megastar Amitabh Bachchan had to face while shooting for action sequences in sub-zero temperatures.

Pandit said: “We wanted to shoot in unexplored scenic locations of Europe to provide due justice and authenticity to the script. The incessant snow had indeed made shooting difficult in some places but thanks to Mr Bachchan and the entire team’s sheer professionalism everything went smoothly.”

- Advertisement -

“Even in sub-zero conditions when we thought it wouldn’t be possible to shoot, Bachchan Saab was the first one on set.”

“His commitment was an inspiration for all of us on set. The entire crew pulled together with dedication to ensure the shoot wrapped up in record time, and it was an experience to remember for life!” Pandit added.

- Advertisement -

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, ‘Chehre’ also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghuvir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.

The film is all set to release in cinemas on August 27.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKaran Nath wants Divya Agarwal to win ‘Bigg Boss OTT’
Next articleLil Nas X debut album ‘Montero’ to release on Sept 17
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,552FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,099FollowersFollow
57,427FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv