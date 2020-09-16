Anangsha Biswas: Unfair rules in the Hindi film industry

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14 has sparked a heated debate about “insiders and outsiders” and nepotism in Bollywood.

Actress Anangsha Biswas says she has realized that the rules in the Hindi film industry are unfair and proudly calls herself an outsider.

“I am a theatre actor, I’m trained in acting from Sydney. In my initial years I thought I would learn and prove my talent, and get ahead in my career. Soon I realized that the rules of this industry were unfair,” Anangsha Biswas said.

She added, “No matter how much I worked hard, it boiled down to who I knew in the industry, and unfortunately I knew no one.”

In one of her earlier social media posts she had mentioned, “🦉10 Saal Guzar Gaye,Phir Bhi Mumbai Mei Ghar Nahi Khareed Payi,Par Ratko Neend Bohot Achchi Aati Hai.!!!



10 Saal Guzar Gaye,Bohot Achchi Abhinetri Hoo Roz Sunti Hoo,Phir Bhi Kam Denemei Log Abhi Bhi Hichkichate Hai,Par Mera Sapna Ab Bhi Atut Hai.!!!

Manzil Pe Aankh Rakho Par Safar Se Seekho Use Mehsoos Karo.🦉



💥Beautiful Life💥”

Anangsha says she wants the industry to be fair. “I’m an outsider and I’m proud to be one, I never wanted things to be easy but, yes, I did wish for it to be fair. I am after all as good as the opportunities I get to showcase,” she said.

“I’m okay to lose a part to a better actor but it hurts to lose a part because of lineage or connections. Except a few good ones, our country’s casting directors don’t even call us for auditions. One either has to suck up to them or be seen in influential parties, which in my humble opinion is derogatory for an actor’s talent,” she added.

Anangsha feels a talented person cannot be stopped. “I have over the years taken a lot of brickbats but I’m not a person who gives up. I don’t crib, I feel you cannot stop a talent, though you sure can delay them. I am hopeful that things will change and I humbly hope I can be an active part of that change,” she said. –IANS/dc/vnc