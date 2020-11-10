Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ananya and Ishaan recall ride on the wild side in 'Khaali Peeli'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Young stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recalled the fun time they had playing the protagonists Blackie and Pooja in the action comedy Khaali Peeli.

“Neither of us have played such wild, unabashed, free-spirited and adventurous characters in our career so far. Blackie and Pooja are constantly fighting like cats and dogs and yet they have so much love for each other. I like the fact that Pooja is fighting in crisis, she is streetsmart and she is quite refreshing to watch on-screen,” Ananya told IANS.

“Blackie is a street smart Mumbaiya guy, a wild child,” said Ishaan, adding about his charater, Blackie the cabbie: “In this film, I got a chance to do everything — action, drama, dance and, yes, I drove a car like crazy! I did all the driving scenes myself so I had a gala time to indulge in madness!”

What were the favourite characteristics they wished to pick up from Pooja and Blackie? Ananya promptly replied: “Pooja is my spirit animal and I so wish I could be her in real life. She is cool, adventurous and super funny with one-liners! I want to come up with such cool one-liners in real life. I think that is one of the characteristics I wish to acquire from Pooja.”

Shared Ishaan: “I lived like Blackie when I was shooting for the film, I did not keep any stone unturned. I drove a taxi and did all the stunts by myself and walking with that swag!”

Ananya added: “When it comes to my attempt to do stunts in the film, I want to say that sitting behind Ishaan in the taxi, when he was driving it like a madman, was a stunt for me! I remember in one of the scenes Ishaan suddenly started driving the car in reverse and I started shouting ‘Ishaan Ishaan… I was scared and I went out of character!'”

“Khaali Peeli” is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik, Swanand Kirkire and Anup Soni. The film releases on Zee5.

–IANS

aru/vnc

