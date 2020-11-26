Advtg.
Bollywood News

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

By Glamsham Editorial
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action
Ananya Panday (pic courtesy: instagram)
Advtg.

Budding star and happening star kid Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films. She considers finding a fan-base in such a short time is motivational rather than a matter of pressure.

“One of the the interesting parts about expectation and pressure is these things motivate me. I have a lot of gratitude for that because it is just the beginning of my career, I am just a few films old and I have managed to build a fan following. When I go to public events they come up to me and ask me to say a dialogue or ask for a selfie. I just love all of that! They expect to deliver my best and nothing could be more motivating than that!” Ananya told IANS.

“I chose to become an actor, so I am living my dream. For an actor, we always need audience, and when we have the support from them, what else do we need?” smiled the actress, who was launched by Karan Johar last year opposite Tiger Shroff in “Student Of The Year 2”.

Advtg.

Since then, actor Chunky Pandey’s 22-years-old daughter has been on a dream run. In about a year and half since her debut release, Ananya has already had two more releases — “Pati Patni Aur Woh” co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and the digitally-released “Khaali Peeli” opposite Ishaan Khatter.

She has also appeared in several ad-films, and worked with Anurag Kashyap is one of them. In her own words, there are many exciting projects lined up for her, too.

“I am very excited that there is a variety of projects in my pipeline. On one hand, I am doing Shakun (Batra)’s next with Deepika (Padukone) and Siddhant (Chaturvedi) and our Goa schedule was so much fun! I am so looking forward to that (film) because I love both of my co-stars. I am also doing Puri Jagannadh sir’s directorial with Vijay Deverakonda and that is a different world altogether,” she said.

Advtg.

“I am so excited about the variety I am getting! (I) cannot wait to share everything with my fans!” laughed Ananya Panday.

With so much already happening in her fledgling career, what would be her dream role? “I want to try something in hardcore action now!” she replied.

–ians, Arundhuti Banerjee

Advtg.
Previous articleAustralia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)
Next articleWhy Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Related Articles

News

Bhumi Pednekar on her Telugu blockbuster remake.

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead...
Read more
Dialogues

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:
Read more
News

Big B shoots with wife Jaya, daughter Shweta

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has shared several candid shots of shooting with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, saying that working together...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action 1

Why Madonna trended after Maradona's demise

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Soon after the demise of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, pop superstar Madonna started trending on social media with her...
Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action 2

Australia hold the edge in ODI series against India (Preview)

Now Ananya Panday wants to try hardcore action 3

'Barefoot circle' right way to connect with indigenous people: Finch

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Amazon Prime Video unveils the first look of its upcoming medical...

Ben Affleck recalls a 'bad experience' he had after smoking marijuana

Ben Affleck recalls a ‘bad experience’ he had after smoking marijuana

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks