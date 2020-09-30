Ananya Panday goes back in time with ‘Khaali Peeli’

Advtg.

Ahead of hew new release Khaali Peeli, actress Ananya Panday has shared a glamorous throwback to the first look test she gave as her character, Pooja, in the film.

The actress posted snapshots of the first look on Instagram pictures and wrote: “POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5.”

In one photo, Ananya looks chic in a white top and shorts. In the other, she flaunts neon green bangles and wears a bright pink outfit.

Her fans gave a thumbs up to both the looks, with some calling her hot and others describing her as pretty.

Ananya is paired with Ishaan Khatter in the film.

Apart from “Khaali Peeli”, the actress also has Shakun Batra’s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. –ians/nn/vnc