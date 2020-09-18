Ananya Panday shares some fun BTS with her co-star Ishaan Khatter and it’s all fun!

Talk about how fun the shoot can be and Ananya Panday has the perfect answer to that as she posts some fun behind-the-scenes with her co-star of Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter.

The shoot definitely looks everything fun and we cannot wait to see how their quirky, fun chemistry works on the screens.

Taking to her social media, Ananya posted a picture and a video of a fun banter as she can be seen resting a coconut over her head, perfectly balancing it which Ishaan is standing there to capture it.

She writes, ““Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter” …. 😅🤪 #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan 💥”

The teaser of Khaali Peeli recently released and has created quite a buzz across the internet with many lauding Ananya’s spot on portrayal of a ‘Bambaiya’ girl and treating her fans with yet another different avatar.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya has other projects in the pipeline namely, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and the Pan-India film ‘Fighter’ where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.