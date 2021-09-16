HomeBollywoodNews

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav to star in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Adarsh Gourav will star in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-'digital' age story of 3 friends in Mumbai.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav to star in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will star in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a coming-of-‘digital’ age story of three friends in the city of Mumbai.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti, produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of writer-producer Reema Kagti’s birthday, production banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby have launched the poster and video announcing the release of their next theatrical project.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will release in 2023.

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Ashwin's return is a good thing but will he be in the XI?'
Next articleHoney Singh, Govinda, Chunky Pandey on ‘Super Dancer 4’ this week
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,758FansLike
43,750FollowersFollow
6,217FollowersFollow
57,525FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv