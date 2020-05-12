Advertisement
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan’s latest social media post gives us major friendship goals

Despite the lockdown, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khans daughter Suhana Khan has found a way to connect with her best friend, actress Ananya Panday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their bond.

Suhana Khan turned editor for Ananya as she stitched together a video, which is a compilation of behind-the-scene clips of Ananya Panday from her photoshoots.

Ananya took to Instagram Stories to flaunt her best friend’s editing skills. She wrote: “edited by the queen @suhanakhan2”. The clip features glimpses of Ananya’s work life.

The video comes as Ananya’s debut film “Student Of The Year 2” turned one on Sunday.

“Can’t believe it’s already been one year – it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I’ll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film,” Ananya said earlier on the one year anniversary of her debut movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAO8L8gBON/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
“The amount of love I’ve received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity,” she added

