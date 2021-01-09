Bollywood News

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhavna Pandey with Chunky daughter Ananya Panday in an instagram post
Bhavna Pandey with Chunky daughter Ananya Panday in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who has often faced the dark side of cyber bullying, is a positive person and does not go into a low because of something that has been said about her, says Bhavna Pandey, who tags herself as a protective mother.

Talking about being a guarded mother to Ananya or letting the actress handle her own things, Bhavna said, “Yes, I am guarded and protective of her as any mother would be about her child and, of course, with her being in the public domain there are a lot of judgements that are passed.”

Bhavna said that initially she would get upset reading comments about her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the beginning, I would read every comment and read everything that came her way, and I would get more upset than even her. But now as time has passed, I have got used to all that and I understand.”

She said that Ananya has acquired her positive streak from her father, actor Chunky Panday.

“I think with Ananya she has taken that from her father. She is a very happy and positive person and she doesn’t take things to her heart too much. She doesn’t go into a low because of something has been said about her. So, the atmosphere is generally very happy and nice,” Bhavna said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavna, who was recently seen in the web show “The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives”, said as a mother she used to get very “hurt and angry”, adding, “Now I understand that being a public figure it’s okay. Sometimes they write unnecessary things that are not required. If someone is giving constructive criticism is welcome. You have put yourself out there people are paying for the ticket and they have an opinion. But body-shaming and talking about looks and things which are unnecessary that I feel like it is just a bit much. That is not required.”  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC
Next articleVir Das: I don't draw the line at all

Related Articles

News

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared his poetic notes on Instagram, along with a picture of snow."Words don't matter baby,...
Read more
News

Siddhant Chaturvedi turns on poet mode again

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is back with a new poem, and his fans on social media find the new composition relatable...
Read more
News

Deepika Padukone: Journey has been nothing short of incredible

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is thankful for the wishes she got on her 35th birthday recently. She says the journey...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 1

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Hiroo, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby...
Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

Bhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying 2

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates weekend with throwback pic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020