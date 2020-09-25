Home Bollywood News

Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

By Glamsham Editorial
Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 1
Advtg.

Amaravati, Sep 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condoled the demise of popular singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

“The Chief Minister has expressed his profound grief over the passing away of SP Balasubrahmanyam, renowned playback singer, artiste and composer,” said an official.

Reddy said Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was refreshing with his film music, spanning over five decades, and enthralled the connoisseurs and common people alike through his multifaceted talent.

Advtg.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Similarly, Harichandan also expressed grief and sadness over the demise of Balasubrahmanyam at a hospital in Chennai.

“Balasubrahmanyam is a household name, not only in the Telugu states but the entire country as an iconic playback singer in 16 languages, predominantly Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam,” he said.

Advtg.

The Governor highlighted that Balasubrahmanyam holds the Guinness World Record for recording more than 40,000 songs.

Harichandan reminded that the iconic singer received coveted awards such as the Padma Bhushan in 2011, six national film awards as best male playback singer, 25 Nandi awards, NTR National Award and others for his contribution to Indian cinema.

He prayed for the departed soul and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Advtg.

–IANS

sth/tsb

Advtg.
Previous articleMalayalam film industry mourns for SP Balasubrahmanyam
Next articleLil Wayne – Life Of Mr. Carter Song Lyrics
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 2

Varun Dhawan gets Covid test done as he gets ready to...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to resume work and has posted a video that shows him getting tested...
Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 3

Chadwick Boseman honoured at Disneyland

Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 3

Film frat mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 3

Malayalam film industry mourns for SP Balasubrahmanyam (Ld)

Truth Seekers trailer: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's creepy dialogues

Truth Seekers trailer: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s creepy dialogues

Andhra Guv, CM condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise 3

His voice will remain etched in hearts: Sports fraternity on SPB's...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks