Andrew Lincoln is Scrooge in live-streamed production of 'A Christmas Carol'

London, Nov 3 (IANS) The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln will essay the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in a live-streamed production of A Christmas Carol.

The Old Vic theater in London made the announcement on Monday, reports ew.com, adding that the festive production of Jack Thorne’s “A Christmas Carol”, a play based on the 1843 novella of the same name by Charles Dickens, will be directed by Matthew Warchus.

Now in it fourth year, the play will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage, with an empty auditorium.

The production will be presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, sets and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers.

“I am delighted to announce that Andrew Lincoln has joined us in what must surely be one of the most ambitious and complex pieces of live streamed theatre attempted in the pandemic so far,” said Warchus in a statement.

“The Old Vic’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ has moved and entertained over a quarter of a million people in London and New York over the last three Christmases and we made a pledge last spring that we would still present it, in some form or other, even in this most challenging of years,” he added.

The production will play 16 live performances between December 12 and 24.

–IANS

nn/vnc