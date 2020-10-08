Angad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar to shoot honeymoon sequence for web series in Dubai

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actors Angad Bedi and Sandeepa Dhar will soon shoot a special sequence for the upcoming web series, Mum Bhai, in Dubai. The team of the web series resumed shooting in July.

Angad plays a character named Bhaskar Shetty while Sandeepa will be seen as his wife Vaishnavi. They will shoot a honeymoon sequence in Dubai.

“As the shoot is nearing its end, I am excited and happy to shoot a special sequence for ‘Mum Bhai’ in Dubai. The cast along with the team of ‘Mum Bhai’, will be soon leaving for the city, following all the necessary guidelines and taking all precautions,” Angad said.

“We need to take care of everything around us in this pandemic. The makers have ensured the safety of the entire crew while we were shooting in Mumbai, and we are now all set for the Dubai schedule. We all have learned a different style of working in this new normal, and I’m sure we will all together get through these trying times,” he added.

“Mum Bhai” is a crime drama that revolves around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai’s underbelly from the late eighties till the early 2000s. It will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club.

–IANS

nn/vnc