‘Angrezi Medium’ actor Irrfan Khan passes away

Angrezi Medium fame Irrfan Khan passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection.

'Angrezi Medium' actor Irrfan Khan passes away 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Irrfan Khan passes away
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

Soon after reports of Irrfan Khan’s hospitalisation became public on Tuesday, rumours started doing the rounds in a section of the media claiming that the actor had passed away. An official statement had to be issued on behalf of the actor at around 1am on Wednesday to quash all such extreme rumours.

“It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so,” said the statement, issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The 53-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon,” said the earlier report issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. “Angrezi Medium” ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.

