Anil Kapoor & Katrina Kaif to participate in Vax.India.Now

Bollywood Superstars Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar have joined and will participate in Vax.India.Now – a virtual music concert to be held on July 7, 2021.

Vax.India.Now is an initiative by the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation to support India’s urgent vaccination drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Actress Katrina Kaif said, “I am honoured to be a part of the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation’s noble initiative Vax.India.Now as they help the Nation fight COVID-19 through much-needed vaccination drives. During these testing times, it is our duty to lend a helping hand because only together we can defeat the Virus.”

Speaking on the occasion, Actor Anil Kapoor said, “It gives me immense pleasure to associate with Vax.India.Now – an initiative by the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, and having the opportunity to contribute to the Indian community through my talent. I believe this initiative is the need of the hour, and shall help ramp up the vaccination drive in the coming weeks. During times like these, I urge one and all to extend their support towards this noble initiative.”

The concert will further feature Gloria Estefan, Sting, Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Yoyo Ma, AR Rahman, Josh Groban, Aasif Mandvi, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Pia Toscano, Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, Zubin Mehta, Nishat Khan, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters, Fareed Zakaria, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson and Bollywood superstars Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha.

All contributions will be directed to carefully vetted charities operating in mostly rural India. Vax.India.Now will be streamed globally by CNN Digital and is sponsored by Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, a project of the Giving Back Fund, an IRS approved 502©3 public charity (EIN 04=3367888).