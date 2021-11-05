Anil Kapoor on 'Lamhe': Glad I took a leap of faith

- Advertisement -

Late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s movie ‘Lamhe’, starring late veteran star Sridevi, has completed 30 years of its release. Actor Anil Kapoor says he is glad that he took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the film. One even features Sridevi.

“Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best ‘Lamhe’…So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe,” he wrote as the caption.

‘Lamhe’ released in 1991. In the film, Viren falls for Pallavi, but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

The film marked the second collaboration between Sridevi and Chopra.

Currently, Anil is busy shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.