Anil Kapoor refutes rumours, says he has tested Covid negative (LEAD)

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor on Friday tweeted from his verified account to put an end to rumours that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

“In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” Anil Kapoor tweeted on Friday.

His tweet follows reports that Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, who are currently shooting with Anil Kapoor in Chandigarh, had both tested positive, as has director Raj Mehta of the upcoming film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”.

Varun, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, as well as actress Kiara Advani, are part of Mehta’s unit at the Chandigarh outdoor of the film.

Following the news that Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor had tested positive, it was confirmed that Anil Kapoor and Kiara had tested negative. However, rumour had spread in sections of social media that Anil Kapoor has also tested Covid positive.

Denying unconfirmed reports that her father Anil has tested positive, Sonam Kapoor has subsequently tweeted: “False reporting is dangerous. I’m sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage.”

Shoot of “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” has reportedly been put on hold for now.

–IANS

–IANS

