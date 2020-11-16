Anil Kapoor starts shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the film’s clapboard.

“Every elders blessing ….for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo …the journey begins today…with your blessings….” Karan wrote.

Anil re-shared the picture and wrote that nothing matches the first day of shooting.

“Nothing matches the happiness, nervousness & excitement like the first day of shoot!!! #JugJuggJeeyo We are ready! #firstshot,” Anil wrote.

The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

–IANS

dc/vnc