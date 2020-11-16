Advtg.
Anil Kapoor starts shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta.

The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the film’s clapboard.

“Every elders blessing ….for a long and prosperous life #JugJuggJeeyo …the journey begins today…with your blessings….” Karan wrote.

Anil re-shared the picture and wrote that nothing matches the first day of shooting.

“Nothing matches the happiness, nervousness & excitement like the first day of shoot!!! #JugJuggJeeyo We are ready! #firstshot,” Anil wrote.

The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

–IANS

dc/vnc

News

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a slew of celebrities share glimpses from their celebrations of the festival.Actress Kangana Ranaut...
Read more
News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity all through Sunday following the demise of Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay,...
Read more
News

87 countries to participate in online film fest KidzCINEMA2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) As many as 87 countries with over 1,100 entries will mark their presence at the first 'KidzCINEMA2020' - an online...
Read more
Taapsee gives 'Rashmi Rocket' twist to her life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting...
Ankit Tiwari can't wait to make his reality TV debut

Big B captures various moods of Aaradhya in b'day wish

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an Insta poet

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan pens emotional note for brother Junaid

