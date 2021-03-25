ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

Anil Kapoor on Thursday penned a heart-warming birthday note for his wife Sunita Kapoor. The actor posted a series of pictures of them together.

By Glamsham Bureau
Anil Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor on her birthday
Captioning the images, Anil wrote, “To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh. We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts.”

“These are just some of the million reasons I love you. You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever. Happy Birthday. Love You Always,” he added.

Sunita took to the comment section and replied to Anil’s birthday message. “Love you to eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

Anil and Sunita tied the knot in 1984. The two have three children – actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Harshvardhan Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor.

