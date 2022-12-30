‘Animal’ first look poster to be unveiled on the New Year’s Eve

The ‘Animal’ movie makers with their unique title announcement earlier, left fans and movie buffs spellbound and wanting more and have made ‘Animal’ one of the most anticipated movies. The makers T-Series, Cine1 Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures are now all set to unveil the first look of the film on the New Year’s Eve (Midnight of 31st December 2022).

Starring Ranbir Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles, the fans have been waiting with bated breath to see/know more about this crime drama.

Written and directed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this magnum opus is slated for a Worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages and will be showing Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before Avatar.

‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.