Aniruddh Dave to play army officer in 'Kaagaz 2'

‘Patiala Babes’ actor Actor Aniruddh Dave talks about his latest film ‘Kaagaz 2’ and his working experience with Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher. Talking about the project, Aniruddh said that it is exactly what he was looking for.

“It is very special because working with good actors and a good script and associating with a big unit is a different feeling altogether. It’s quite a big film. Through this, I am making a new start at a new level and that is what matters,” he said.

He gives insight into his character and adds: “Variations, versatility, different look, different character that is an ornament of an actor. This time you will see me in the role of an army person which is very challenging and interesting for me.”

Talking about working with Anupam Kher and producer Satish Kaushik, Aniruddh said: “It’s a big thing in itself as I got to work with Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher Ji. Working with such veteran actors who are constantly performing well is a big thing as you get to learn a lot.”

“Satish Kaushik is like a mentor to me because seeing him I have always learned a lot. When you share the screen with such great actors, you have to prepare yourself to act accordingly to that level so that you don’t look immature. Doing workshops with such actors makes you clear on how to act on the floor. It’s a blessing to work with them,” he shared.

The actor, who has been seen in shows such as ‘Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Phulwa’, ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’, said that he has consciously stayed away from TV roles

“During the time of Covid, I was constantly looking for a meaty role in films or on the web. During this break, I learned many new things, developed new concepts, and worked on learning about various characters. I have utilised this time well. I didn’t take roles in TV because they require a commitment for a long time. And if I took TV then I wouldn’t have got the time for films and web series. I got around 7-8 calls to play the lead roles but I couldn’t take up those offers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is grateful for the roles that he has got so far. “The Almighty is great and I feel that in life if you do good then good things come to you. If you have good karma, then things work well with you. I am really grateful that I was never short of work. Yes, there were ups and downs but those are a part of life,” he concluded.