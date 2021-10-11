HomeBollywoodNews

Know what is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s LOST all about

National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury reveals the inspiration behind making LOST, shares his take on realism in cinema.

By Glamsham Editorial
Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who shook the audience with his National Award Winning Film ‘Pink,’ is coming up with another powerful Hindi drama, LOST. The celebrated filmmaker will talk about media integrity and responsibility with the emotional investigative thriller starring Yami Gautam.

While speaking about the inspiration behind taking the subject, the three times National Award-winning director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, said, “There were many incidents that prompted me to work on the topic. One of them was when I witnessed a girl with an incredible passion and a great sense of responsibility towards her work. It got me thinking about how being responsible and committed has become a lost virtue. With LOST, I wanted to highlight the importance of it and also talk about hope. The film will make you question, introspect, and tug at your heartstrings.”

The ace storyteller, known for incredible filmography in Bengali, also revealed that to him, cinema is life, and that’s what he likes to reflect on his celluloid. While telling about his love affair with reality-based cinema, he said, “The way I have grown up, life in itself really attracts me, and that is what inspires me to tell a story. All my work in Hindi and Bengali has imitated realism. Both the audiences and critics or award juries have received them all well because people identify with reality.”

LOST, starring Yami Gautam, with Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey, has already wrapped its shooting schedule.

The screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogues by Ritesh Shah, and story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. LOST is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

