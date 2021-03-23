ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani wishes husband on his birthday

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to wish her husband Rohit Reddy on his birthday, on Monday.

The actress posted a picture of their baby Aaravv, clicked right after he was born. The Anita and Rohit wear masks and surgical caps as they look at their little one, who is crying.

She wrote: “Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday to making memories with this little one.”

The couple welcomed baby Aaravv on February 9. The two often share their son’s adorable pictures on Instagram.

The actress also shared a video of her most romantic moments with her husband for his birthday. She posted the video, and wrote: “Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most.”

In the video, Rohit and Anita can be seen dancing with each other, making fun videos together, enjoying a hot air balloon ride. In one sequence, Rohit carries Anita in his arms.

–IANS

anj/vnc

