Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show “Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii”, is fondly called Anju Bhai on the set of the show.

In the show, Anjali’s character Sargam is living in the Awasthi house with seven and a half men, and the story revolves around their antics.

“The cast of the show is super chill. The guys are always making fun of me and playing pranks on me and I have become used to it. All of us have become so fond of each other that the guys have now given me a nickname. They do not like to call me by my name and prefer calling me ‘Anju bhai’! They say that I have now become a part of their clan and hence this is a matter of huge honour for me to be called Anju Bhai,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anjali says that she likes the nickname and the fun that they have on the set. “Honestly, I do not mind it at all and enjoy all the fun that goes on,” she says.

“Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc