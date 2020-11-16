Ankit Tiwari can't wait to make his reality TV debut

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari is excited about making his debut on reality television.

“When I first heard about ‘Indian Pro Music League’, I came to understand that it’s very different from other TV reality shows we have seen. It is not just India’s first but also the world’s first ever music reality show whose format is quite different as it witnesses teams battling out in a league format,” said Ankit, popular for Bollywood songs such as “Galliyan” and “Sunn raha hai”.

Explaining the concept of the show, he shared: “The show will have six teams wherein each of them will have their own respective captains. There will be five innings comprising league matches and a super match where audience votes and umpire points will decide the outcome of each match and inning. The unique format got me excited. Hence, I joined the bandwagon. I am quite kicked about it and I can’t wait to make my reality show debut.”

The music league will have six teams owned by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor along with her father Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhant Kapoor. The other owners are Rajkummar Rao, Govinda and wife Sunita, and Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, representing different regions of India and battling out in a musical championship.

Each of these teams will have celebrated playback singers, one male and one female vocalist, as their captain.

Every team will also have reality stars and six fresh voices from various regions of the country, one for each team, who will get a chance to be a part of this league.

To be hosted by two anchors, the “Indian Pro Music League” will be launched in early 2021.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how league formats have become immensely popular amongst sports viewers and as a country where cricket is nothing short of a religion, audiences at large, have embraced and internalised this exciting format. With the ‘Indian Pro Music League’, the idea is to infuse the space of music reality television with the same energy and competitive spirit that is typical of a sports league,” Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle said.

–IANS

