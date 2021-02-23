ADVERTISEMENT
Ankit Tiwari’s song ‘Taarifein’ in top 10 of Billboard Triller Global Charts

Singer Ankit Tiwari's new non-film song Taarifein has retained its position in the top 10 list of Billboard Triller Global Charts

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 23: Singer Ankit Tiwari’s new non-film song Taarifein has retained its position in the top 10 list of Billboard Triller Global Charts for the second two consecutive weeks.

“I am over the moon. This is extremely exciting. To see a song you loved get so much love and appreciation globally, is a wonderful feeling. I am elated!” said a naturally excited Ankit.

Taarifein is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani (Sanjeev-Ajay), and has lyrics by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

The music video of the song features Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. The video was released on December 10.

