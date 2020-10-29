Ankita Lokhande recalls buying sarees from Kolkata for 'Pavitra Rishta'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande on Thursday got nostalgic about the sarees she wore for the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, while starring alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita took to her verified Instagram account to recall how she used to buy sarees from Kolkata to create the look for her character Archana Deshmukh in the daily soap.

The actress shared a few photographs of her sarees from the soap and expressed that she has always been fond of sarees.

Advtg.

“I have always been fond of sarees always! With #archana I started experimenting my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees. I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the pavitra rishta fans. Very nostalgic today after seeing these sarees after so long..so thought of sharing,” the actress wrote on Instagram using the hashtags #archanadeshmukh #pavitrarishta #sareelover.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became a popular television couple after appearing together on the daily soap. Although Sushant left the show midway to pursue a career in Bollywood, they reportedly dated for almost six years before calling it quits.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc