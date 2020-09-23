Ankita Lokhande shares her secret to happiness

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared her mantra to be happy.

Ankita, the former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram and shared a picture where she looks stunning in a white sari and is smiling at the camera.

“How to be happy! Decide every morning that you are in a good mood,” she captioned the image.

Ankita recently planted saplings in memory of Sushant. Her dog Hatchi is also seen in the pictures she posted.

“Hatchi and mamma. My partner in almost everything, Planting plants seedling. It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream,” she captioned the snapshots, tagging them #plants4SSR.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Now, his death is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

