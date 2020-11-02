Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ankita Lokhande to boyfrind: Sorry because of me you have to face criticism

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande on Monday took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities she had a note of apology, too.

“I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations,” Ankita wrote.

“And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don’t deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing.I love you,”, she added.

Along with her post, she shared a picture of her posing next to Vicky.

Vicky was trolled a while back during the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Ankita had dated Sushant for a long time, after meeting on the set of the hit serial, “Pavitra Rishta”.

–IANS

sim/vnc

