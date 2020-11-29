Bollywood News

Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was heavily trolled by the fans of her former boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week, has shared that she would be paying tribute to the late star through a special dance performance.

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita took to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show.

“This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it’s painful,” she wrote with the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video she is seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal’s latest hit “Taaron ke shehar”.

Ankita often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant, who was found dead in June this year. However, last week, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita had moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote,”Bhul gaye ho aap Sushant sir ko (you have forgotten Sushant).” Another wrote,”Aap Sushant sir ko yaad nahi karte ho (you don’t remember Sushant).”

Ankita doesn’t seem to be affected by the negative comments as she has been sharing more happy photos of her on Instagram.

One user commented,”Tum roz pix upload karo, hum roz tumko Sushant ki yaad dilayenge #shame (you upload new photos every day and we will remind you of Sushant every day).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankita captioned her latest pic,”I may not be perfect but I’m always me.”

The investigation into Sushant’s death is still on.  –ians/sug/khz

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun shares ‘main brief’ by David Dhawan during ‘Coolie No 1’ shoot
Next articleRakul Preet – From being a Delhi girl to a Telugu ammayi

Related Articles

News

Sushant case: Shekhar Suman feels probe affected by lack of evidence

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman feels that investigation agencies like the CBI, NCB and ED are just helpless in the Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

Sushant Singh Rajput fans troll 'happy' Ankita Lokhande

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

Kshitij Prasad gets bail after two months in Bollywood drugs case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A special court on Thursday granted a conditional bail to Kshitij Prasad - a former associate of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar - two months...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks