Ankur Bhatia thrilled about his 2021 projects

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who garnered praise for his role of Sangram Singh in web series “Aarya”, is looking forward to his line-up of projects this year.

The actor has also been part of films such as “Sarbjit” and “Haseena Parkar” but “Aarya” took his popularity to greater heights. Now, Ankur will be seen in the sequel of both “Aarya” and “Crackdown” and the actor is thrilled.

Ankur says, “It is a great start to 2021 with these big projects, being a part of both Aarya 2 and Crackdown 2 is really special as the love and the appreciation I have received through these shows is unimaginable and has in true sense established me as an actor. I am very excited to be a part of the second installations of both ‘Aarya’ and ‘Crackdown’.”

The actor has already started shooting for the sequel of “Aarya” and is currently shooting in Rajasthan. The film will also see actress Sushmita Sen reprise her role.

While details of his role in aceCrackdown” have been kept under wraps, audience remembers Ankur as the negative shade of Pakistani Army Chief in the first season of the series.

