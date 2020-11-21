Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Ankur Rathee has an interesting anecdote recalling his experience of working with Jim Sarbh.

Ankur played Jim’s brother in Bejoy Nambiar’s recent release, “Taish”, which dropped digitally as a web series as well as a film.

“In rehearsals, we would think of something mischievous, smile at each other and throw the scene on its feet and test it out! Such exploration continued on set. We would constantly go off script, and as Bejoy kept rolling we would bounce off each other’s absurd impulses. Jim reminded me that in our search for authenticity and spontaneity we can have so much fun,” said Ankur.

Advtg.

It has been an eventful year for him so far, having worked with filmmakers like Anubhav Sinha, Nagesh Kukunoor and Bejoy Nambiar. The common factor among these creative artistes, he says, is that they welcome new ideas.

Ankur worked in Sinha’s critically-acclaimed “Thappad” besides Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish” in 2020, while his work with Kukukoor is in the process.

Asked about one of the best lesson he picked from these filmmakers, he replied: “Instead of focusing on what makes them different, I’ll share an amazing quality they have in common. Anubhav, Bejoy, and Nagesh create a collaborative space that empowers artistes to be storytellers. They have a clear vision but also welcome new ideas,” Ankur said.

Advtg.

“They don’t assume they have all the answers but want to explore the questions with you. It takes self-assurance and humility to allow others to share in the storytelling,” he added.

–IANS

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleNCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, marijuana found at home, hubby being grilled (3rd Ld)
Next articleJustin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

Related Articles

News

Bollywood celebrities join the First Salary trend on Twitter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood personalities like filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, actress Sayani Gupta and screenplay writer Apurva Asrani on Wednesday joined the...
Read more
News

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Thursday revealed he has quit smoking for roughly around a year, adding that no one should...
Read more
News

Vishal and Shekhar dissociate from new version of their song Deedar de

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has distanced themselves from the remix of their song Deedar de, saying they...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 1

B'wood jolted as NCB nabs comedian Bharti Singh, seizes drugs (Roundup)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Quaid NajmiMumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested popular comedian Bharti Singh for alleged possession and...
Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 2

Is former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sana Khan married?

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 3

Armaan Malik: Important to reinvent with every release

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 4

Namit Das: I was on set two days after marriage

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 5

When RP Singh became Hussey's bogeyman in 2007-08 (Magic Moments Ind-Aus)

Ankur Rathee, Jim Sarbh shared 'mischievous' vibes while shooting 'Taish' 6

Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks