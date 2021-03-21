ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anna Kendrick’s epic reply to Trixie Mattel over 'Twilight' role

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Actress Anna Kendrick, who played the role of Jessica Stanley in popular “Twilight” films, gave a witty response to drag queen Trixie Mattel when asked about her character in the supernatural fiction franchise.

Jessica is a friend of the film’s female lead Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, who eventually becomes a vampire.

Trixie tweeted to Anna on Saturday: “Why does Bella want to die, is being friends with Anna Kendrick that bad?”

To this, Anna replied: “Well I would ask a friend, but they’re all f*****g dead, Trixie.”

Hundreds on their followers were amused, and they commented with remarks and theories.

–IANS

ym/vnc

