Anne-Marie is trying to shed lockdown weight

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Singer Anne-Marie has hired a personal trainer to help her shed the weight she put on during lockdown.

“I think I’m quite well known for my double chin, so I feel comfortable with people seeing it. But I think when it comes to feeling happy and actually having energy to be able to film for long periods of time, that’s what it comes down to. I think it was weirdly easier to stay in shape when I was on tour because we were performing on stage and there was always a gym in the hotels,” said the singer in an interview with The Sun, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added that she started PT sessions to lose weight. “I started doing the PT sessions and the lady that I’m doing it with is so fit,” she said.

–IANS

anj/vnc/rt