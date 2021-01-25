Annup Sonii: Films and shows are not dictated by marketing team as earlier

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Annup Sonii says he is making a conscious effort to increasingly shift to projects on OTT platforms. The audience for the digital space is growing, and it is also a perfect medium for actors like him to prove their versatility.

Annup, whose role in the recent series “Tandav” has elicited mixed response, has in the past worked in several web projects including “The Test Case”, “Bombers”, “Class Of 83”, “Raat Baaki Hai”, the short film “The Relationship Manager”.

An alumnus of National School of Drama, Annup gained popularity as the host of the non-fiction television show “Crime Patrol”, and the lead of the crime drama, “CID: Special Bureau”.

On the growing opportunities in the web space, Annup told IANS: “These days films and shows are not dictated by the marketing team that used to happen earlier. That is why there is a change in cinema, as well as in home entertainment space, especially web series. Earlier in cinema, it was all about the formula of making either a love story, or an action drama in which only a few stars would feature. Now, there is a space for us because the audience is open to watching story and good actors.”

“That is why I am making an effort to explore more on OTT because it offers me a chance to prove my versatility. This is a good time for actors like us because the audience is ready to watch good content and good performance,” he added.

