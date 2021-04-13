Annup Sonii: Working in good projects gives me a high

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Annup Sonii, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web film “Raat Baaki Hai”, says being passionate about acting, the greatest high he gets is by working in good projects.

In recent times, the actor has appeared in several projects.

“I always say I am a passionate actor, passionate about acting, and it is not that acting is my profession but it is my passion too. So working in good projects with great scripts gives me a high. The coincidence that ‘Tandav’ and ‘1962: The War In The Hills’ and now ‘Raat Baaki Hai’ — it is almost like I have a project releasing every month. Luckily I have a feature film named “Satyamev Jayate 2″ coming up too. It is a great feeling for me as an actor,” he said.

In the film “Raat Baaki Hai”, he essays Kartik, who is accused of murder. The film is an adaption of Atul Satya Koushik’s famous play “Ballygunge 1990”.

The story of the film revolves around a single night when two estranged lovers reunite after a 12-year separation under strange circumstances. One is on the run from a murder suspect and, as the plot progresses, twists await to be unfolded.

Featuring Rahul Dev, Paoli Dam and Dipannita Sharma along with Annup, and directed by Avinash Das, “Raat Baaki Hai” releases on Zee5 on April 16.

–IANS

