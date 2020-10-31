Anubhav Sinha announces romantic Bhojpuri number after Bambai main ka ba

Advtg.

The upcoming song is titled “Bae Babuni”. Created and produced by Sinha under his home production banner and featuring Abhay Verma, “Bae Babuni” is a romantic number showcasing cute fights between young couples.

Composed by Anurag Saikia, penned by Dr Sagar and sung by Vivek Hariharan, “Bae Babuni” will be launched on November 2.

“I grew up in Bhojpuri environment in mid-70s and not many people even now realise that those days, Bhojpuri music used to be very classy. It was an integral part of Bollywood as Punjabi music is today. There are classic Bhojpuri-based Bollywood numbers like ‘Nain lad jai hai to manva ma’ and ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re’ among others. This is how Bhojpuri music was to Bollywood and even to mainstream Bhojpuri music which used to play in educated people’s homes back then. But now in the last 25 to 30 years, he feels that Bhojpuri music became double-meaning and crass,” Sinha had said while launching his rearlier song, “Bambai main ka ba”.

“It left people’s homes and got into paan shops and chai shops and places like those where another kind of mass would consume it but the families who used to listen to it, got gradually cut off from Bhojpuri music. Since I belong to that part of the country, I can tell you that the percentage of people who consumes this music earlier is way larger than the people who consume Bhojpuri music today, which has become crass and double-meaning today. In the past 10 years, I have been wanting to revive Bhojpuri music by making a classy, meaningful song, something which all generation can together consume it,” he had added.

