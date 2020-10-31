Advtg.
Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha announces romantic Bhojpuri number after Bambai main ka ba

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has announced that he will be returning with another Bhojpuri song after his peppy track Bambai main ka ba, which featured Manoj Bajpayee. Sinha tweeted the news on Saturday along with the song’s poster.

The upcoming song is titled “Bae Babuni”. Created and produced by Sinha under his home production banner and featuring Abhay Verma, “Bae Babuni” is a romantic number showcasing cute fights between young couples.

Composed by Anurag Saikia, penned by Dr Sagar and sung by Vivek Hariharan, “Bae Babuni” will be launched on November 2.

Advtg.

“I grew up in Bhojpuri environment in mid-70s and not many people even now realise that those days, Bhojpuri music used to be very classy. It was an integral part of Bollywood as Punjabi music is today. There are classic Bhojpuri-based Bollywood numbers like ‘Nain lad jai hai to manva ma’ and ‘Chalat musafir moh liya re’ among others. This is how Bhojpuri music was to Bollywood and even to mainstream Bhojpuri music which used to play in educated people’s homes back then. But now in the last 25 to 30 years, he feels that Bhojpuri music became double-meaning and crass,” Sinha had said while launching his rearlier song, “Bambai main ka ba”.

“It left people’s homes and got into paan shops and chai shops and places like those where another kind of mass would consume it but the families who used to listen to it, got gradually cut off from Bhojpuri music. Since I belong to that part of the country, I can tell you that the percentage of people who consumes this music earlier is way larger than the people who consume Bhojpuri music today, which has become crass and double-meaning today. In the past 10 years, I have been wanting to revive Bhojpuri music by making a classy, meaningful song, something which all generation can together consume it,” he had added.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJustin Langer's revelation upsets Cricket Australia: Report
Next articleMadhuri Dixit opens up on similarity between Dil Toh Pagal Hai role and her

Related Articles

News

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-lyricist Danish Sabri feels critics play an important part in the career of an artiste because they motivate them to...
Read more
News

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivates you to do your best work

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-lyricist Danish Sabri feels critics play an important part in the career of an artiste because they motivate them to...
Read more
News

Karishma Tanna talks about item song and skin show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Karishma Tanna features in the dance number Basanti, in the upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She song was released on...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Titans XI make record total in T20 cricket in India

IANS - 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) Titans XI scored 264 for seven wickets, the highest T20 total on Indian soil, on way to beating...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Holder takes stumbling SRH to win, closer to qualification

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli after RCB loss

Anubhav Sinha announces romantic Bhojpuri number after Bambai main ka ba 1

Ishan improving better with each game, says MI captain Pollard

Anubhav Sinha announces romantic Bhojpuri number after Bambai main ka ba 2

Sean Connery, Original Bond and more (OBITUARY)

Anubhav Sinha announces romantic Bhojpuri number after Bambai main ka ba 3

RR look to continue charge for playoffs vs KKR (IPL Match...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks