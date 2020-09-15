Home Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha: Nepotism is an overrated debate

By Glamsham Editorial
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha feels the raging debate over nepotism, which has found fresh steam after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is overrated.

“Nepotism is an overrated debate. It exists everywhere and I have been telling this from the day one. Too much has been made out of the word ‘nepotism’,” Anubhav Sinha told IANS.

He opened up on the issue of favouritism, too, and he admitted not being too aware of the newly-popular term ‘movie mafia’ before.

Advtg.

“Speaking of ‘mafias’, I haven’t heard this term too many times in regards to the industry. Yes, favouritism and bullying exist in the business and it exists in every business. But we all should be very careful about our fellow workers. We all should think about each other and work in a friendly manner,” said the “Thappad” director. –IANS/sim/vnc/sdr/

Advtg.
Previous articleDia Mirza opens up on female characters in mainstream cinema
Next articleSSR case: NCB arrests Showik’s school friend Suryadeep Malhotra

Related Articles

News

Nitesh Rane: Will spill ‘secrets’ to CBI if Rohan does not come forward

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has made shocking claims about the mysterious deaths of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager...
Read more
News

Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan can unravel mystery

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In a sensational twist to the mysterious suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP MLA...
Read more
News

Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks