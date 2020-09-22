Home Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha on why it took him so long to work with Manoj Bajpayee

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee have joined hands for the song, Bambai main ka ba. The filmmaker says it takes strength and courage to approach certain actors with a project, and Manoj is one of them.

“There are some actors, you need strength to take something to them. You should feel that this work cannot be done without this person and you need this particular person. Manoj is one of those rare actors,” Anubhav told IANS.

Manoj is back in the spotlight rapping the number “Bambai main ka ba”, which highlights the plight of migrant workers.

Advtg.

The filmmaker has attempted to collaborate with the National Award-winning actor before, but things didn’t materialise.

“I have tried once or twice before this but it did not work out because of various reasons. I gathered all my courage and went to him for this song and he said yes!” he added.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc/

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleRenowned film-theatre actress Ashalata succumbs to Covid
Next articleSandalwood drugs case: Lookout notice against Vivek Oberoi's relative

Related Articles

News

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of World Gratitude...
Read more
News

Lawyer Priyanka Khimani: MeToo reduced to mere tool for character assassination

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced against him, says his lawyer Priyanka...
Read more
News

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad bags two big nominations at the prestigious 14th Asian Film Awards

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, created a storm all across with its hard-hitting content and won immense appreciation from the audience
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks