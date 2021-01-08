Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha reacts to buzz around his next

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Friday quashed the growing speculations around his next project, wondering why certain film reporters unnecessarily speculate a film’s story.

There have been several claims regarding Sinha’s next, with rumours reuniting the director with his “Article 15” hero Ayushmann Khurrana for a spy film set in North East India, to working on a highly political drama.

“Dear film reporters. Why unnecessarily speculate a film’s story. I’m spending too much, time, money, blood, sweat to tell this one. Firstly you got it wrong. Secondly there’s so many better stories you can do on this film. That would be Journalism/reporting. Will keep you posted,” Sinha tweeted on Friday.

Sinha made his name as a filmmaker of substance directing “Thappad” (2020), “Article 15” (2019) and “Mulk” (2018), after trying his luck in commercial Bollywood between 2001 and 2016 with projects like “Ra.One”, “Dus”, “Cash”, “Tathastu”, “Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai” and the “Tum Bin” films.

Last year, he directed the music video of the peppy Bhojpuri track “Bambai main ka ba”, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

–IANS

sug/vnc

