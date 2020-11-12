Advtg.
Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking

By Glamsham Editorial
Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Thursday revealed he has quit smoking for roughly around a year, adding that no one should fall prey to the addiction.

“I am so happy I kicked this bad habit. Not even a year yet but still. No one should smoke. No one. Roughly 8 to 10 thousand cigarettes that I have NOT smoked in roughly a year,” Sinha wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture that shows him smoking cigarettes on the set ot his film “Article 15”.

Advtg.

“Mar/Apr 2019. On set Article15. Photo by @kaamodkharade,” he added.

Reacting to the post, actress Taapsee Pannu commented: “Come on.”

Taapsee has worked with Sinha in the 2018 release “Mulk” as well as “Thappad”, which released earlier this year.

Advtg.

Fans, too, urged Sinha not to start smoking again. “Please maintain this good habit. I know it’s not easy giving up,” a user wrote.

On the work front, Sinha recently garnered praise for directing the peppy Bhojpuri track “Bambai main ka ba”, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleB-Town shocked over Asif Basra's alleged suicide
Next articleVatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta go kandil shopping to support local business

Related Articles

News

B-Town shocked over Asif Basra's alleged suicide

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. Basra allegedly committed suicide at...
Read more
News

B-Town shocked over Asif Basra's alleged suicide (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of actor Asif Basra on Thursday. Basra allegedly committed suicide at...
Read more
News

John Abraham shares his way of starting the day right

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor John Abraham has shared a sneak peek into his way of starting his day on the right note, and...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 2

Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Tussar Kapoor shared his Thursday thoughts in a new post on social media.Tusshar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram...
Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 3

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 4

Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat spread awareness about plant-based diet

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 5

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls it was always fun to...

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 6

Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking 7

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks