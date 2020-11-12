Anubhav Sinha reveals he has given up smoking

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Thursday revealed he has quit smoking for roughly around a year, adding that no one should fall prey to the addiction.

“I am so happy I kicked this bad habit. Not even a year yet but still. No one should smoke. No one. Roughly 8 to 10 thousand cigarettes that I have NOT smoked in roughly a year,” Sinha wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a picture that shows him smoking cigarettes on the set ot his film “Article 15”.

“Mar/Apr 2019. On set Article15. Photo by @kaamodkharade,” he added.

Reacting to the post, actress Taapsee Pannu commented: “Come on.”

Taapsee has worked with Sinha in the 2018 release “Mulk” as well as “Thappad”, which released earlier this year.

Fans, too, urged Sinha not to start smoking again. “Please maintain this good habit. I know it’s not easy giving up,” a user wrote.

On the work front, Sinha recently garnered praise for directing the peppy Bhojpuri track “Bambai main ka ba”, featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

–IANS

