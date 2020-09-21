Home Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad bags two big nominations at the prestigious 14th Asian Film Awards

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, created a storm all across with its hard-hitting content and won immense appreciation from the audience

Anubhav Sinha makes India proud at the global level – Thappad bags two big nominations at 14th Asian Film Awards
Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, created a storm all across with its hard-hitting content and won immense appreciation from the audiences, critics and industry peers alike. Not just that, it became the most talked-about film of this year and charted a long run at the theatres.

It’s certainly not surprising that the movie, which has left major impact globally, has bagged two big nominations – ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Editing’ at the prestigious 14th Asian Film Awards.

The 14th Asian Film Awards nominations were released last week. A total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions are nominated for awards and it will present 16 awards recognising artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. For the first time ever, the awards presentation will align with Busan International Film Festival. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will be broadcast online.

Anubhav Sinha informs excitedly, “When I was working on Thappad, I didn’t know that the thought or the messaging of the film would be accepted and appreciated so well, even globally. It’s only when I spoke to my non-Indian friends based in USA, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia, that I got to know about it.”

“I was actually planning to base the backdrop of the movie in a non-metro but the women members of my team informed me that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper middle-class families too,” the filmmaker adds.

Continuing its winning streak, the movie was recently bestowed upon not one but five awards at Kyoorius Advertising Awards 2020 announced recently. The ‘World’s Most Reported Trailer’ Campaign carried out for Thappad won the movie 5 prestigious awards namely ‘Direct Response Film’, ‘Innovation in a digital marketing communication’, ‘Film advertising interactive films’, ‘Innovative use to social media’ and ‘PSA press advertising award’.

